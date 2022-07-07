Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.29 Million Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Cable One worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

CABO opened at $1,317.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,049.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,222.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1,419.49.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. The company had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.97 million. Cable One had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.63%.

In other Cable One news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total value of $492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,257.97 per share, with a total value of $62,898.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,395,777.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,866.00.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

