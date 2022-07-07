Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,384 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. StockNews.com raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

