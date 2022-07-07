Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.46 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,709 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of K opened at $72.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $75.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.56.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 51.67%.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.10.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $9,996,865.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,901,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,432,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $60,969,185. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

