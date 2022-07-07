Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELS. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $72.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.58 and its 200 day moving average is $76.49.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 107.89%.

ELS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

