Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,142 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,285,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,497,000 after buying an additional 1,248,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,944,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,050,000 after buying an additional 953,733 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,434,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,041,000 after buying an additional 4,748,508 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,913,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,405,000 after buying an additional 464,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,390,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,347,000 after buying an additional 241,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,491,772.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.68. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.93.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.46%.

NortonLifeLock Profile (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.