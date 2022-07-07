Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 15,886 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,968,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,404,000 after buying an additional 269,899 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,180,000 after buying an additional 3,009,083 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,212,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,205,000 after buying an additional 205,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.63.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.77.

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

