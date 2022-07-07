Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 357 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.08% of ITT worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in ITT by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ITT by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $66.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.85. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.08 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.93 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. ITT’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

ITT Profile (Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.