Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 3,785 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $110.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.43 and a 12 month high of $210.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.50.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

