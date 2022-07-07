Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 40,925 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,925 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.13% of Bloom Energy worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,205,000 after purchasing an additional 77,018 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 34.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $645,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $37,680.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 357,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,593 shares of company stock worth $449,148. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 3.24. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $37.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.55.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

