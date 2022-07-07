Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 4,456 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.81.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $72.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.34 and its 200 day moving average is $80.22. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.