Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,886,000 after buying an additional 416,048 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $30,928,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $27,464,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,579,000 after purchasing an additional 171,741 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 237,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,787,000 after purchasing an additional 170,580 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

NYSE DRI opened at $116.71 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

