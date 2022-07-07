Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MNST opened at $97.39 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.32. The company has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.79.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

