Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,784 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $327.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.80. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $286.41 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.61 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.40.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,889 shares of company stock valued at $11,316,993. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

