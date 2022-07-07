Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,059 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $783,509,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,160,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $532,716,000 after purchasing an additional 257,263 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $452,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,304 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $389,956,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.57.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

