Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 19,158 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,158 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 95,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 21.4% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 59,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 52,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NLY opened at $6.07 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.50%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.