Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 20,906 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,906 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.49.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Kraft Heinz Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.