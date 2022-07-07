Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 320,429 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,429 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,682,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,677,000 after purchasing an additional 399,545 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,058 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,299,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,504,000 after purchasing an additional 501,758 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,288,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,276,000 after purchasing an additional 131,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,436,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,905,000 after purchasing an additional 620,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CCL. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $27.39.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

