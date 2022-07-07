Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 40,597 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,597 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of FOX by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of FOX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 3.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of FOX by 13.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.96 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average is $34.72.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered FOX to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

