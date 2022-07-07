Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $132,861.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $641,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,915 shares in the company, valued at $152,756,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,613 shares of company stock worth $1,419,832 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of VRSN opened at $176.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.40. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

