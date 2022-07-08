1,401 Shares in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in LHC Group by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 15,915 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in LHC Group by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in LHC Group by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 126,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,264,000 after buying an additional 36,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LHCG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $159.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.88 and a 200 day moving average of $148.69. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $216.65.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.11%. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

