14,111 Shares in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 58.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on LBAI shares. Raymond James downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $953.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $20.69.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $77.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.88 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

