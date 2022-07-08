1,490 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Synopsys by 0.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,943,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 32,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in Synopsys by 3.1% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 28.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $319.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.78. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.91.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

