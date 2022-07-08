2,152 Shares in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP opened at $94.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.65 and a 200-day moving average of $120.95. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $82.68 and a one year high of $220.51. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.86.

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,805.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

