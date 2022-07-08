2,780 Shares in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in Nelnet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 18,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nelnet by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 25,939 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth about $21,608,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,925,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nelnet by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NNI opened at $85.68 on Friday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $99.79. The company has a current ratio of 72.67, a quick ratio of 72.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.62 and a 200-day moving average of $85.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $481.56 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $39,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,694.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $122,785. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

