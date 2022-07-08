2,808 Shares in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 386,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,421,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 120,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 16,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.36 per share, with a total value of $1,429,182.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,286,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,583,032.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 481,292 shares of company stock worth $40,400,374 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SXT opened at $81.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day moving average is $84.39. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.75 and a fifty-two week high of $106.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $355.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

