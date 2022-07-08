2,977 Shares in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,977 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $156.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.25.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.57. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $125.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 27.52 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

