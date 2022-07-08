3,067 Shares in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Black Hills by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Black Hills by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Black Hills by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Black Hills by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $36,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,480.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $61.95 and a one year high of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.48.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.25 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

