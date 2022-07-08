3,192 Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,613 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $58.03 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.57.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,457,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,917,488.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GMED. StockNews.com began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Globus Medical to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

