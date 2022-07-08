3,294 Shares in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 82.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 66,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 29,898 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 85.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth about $480,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.30. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $79.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $880.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.50 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $98,662.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.83.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

