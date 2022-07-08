3,402 Shares in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,402 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PB stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average of $71.22. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.40 and a 12-month high of $80.46. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $275.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

PB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,505,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

