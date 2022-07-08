3,406 Shares in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Post during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 11.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,814.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $743,390. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $83.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.62. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.12.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Post had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on POST. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

