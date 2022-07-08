4,165 Shares in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 40,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 26,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,644. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NUVA. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

NUVA stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.22.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive Profile (Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.