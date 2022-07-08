4,304 Shares in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,304 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in KBR by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,994,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,055,000 after purchasing an additional 109,052 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,696,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,043,000 after purchasing an additional 258,039 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in KBR by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,395,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,058,000 after purchasing an additional 527,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of KBR by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,001,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,302,000 after buying an additional 441,300 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on KBR in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.99 per share, with a total value of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,387.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average is $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -64.23 and a beta of 1.24.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. KBR had a positive return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is -64.00%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

