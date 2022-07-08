4,817 Shares in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the first quarter worth $2,529,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the first quarter worth $338,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 4.7% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 100,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.13 per share, with a total value of $82,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,660.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Vance W. Tang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $419,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,068.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 12,100 shares of company stock worth $507,029 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $45.71 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $82.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.37.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

American Woodmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.