48,724 Shares in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.07% of bluebird bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 345.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 111.73% and a negative net margin of 2,183.15%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

