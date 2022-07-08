4,951 Shares in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNM. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PNM Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in PNM Resources by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in PNM Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 112,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $47.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.43 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.19.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $444.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

