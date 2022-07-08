57 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by New England Professional Planning Group Inc.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,375.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,254.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,549.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

