5,751 Shares in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Employers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Employers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Employers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of EIG opened at $40.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.54. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.08.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Employers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 31.42%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

