5,917 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HALO. StockNews.com downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $48.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

