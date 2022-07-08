660 Shares in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,537,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,872 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,816,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 41,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,143,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,057,000 after acquiring an additional 28,637 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 899,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,571,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 739,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,426,000 after acquiring an additional 52,847 shares during the last quarter.

EWC stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $41.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.70.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

