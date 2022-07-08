6,824 Shares in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 482.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $64.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.44. The company has a market cap of $618.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 2.09.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on BIG. Bank of America cut their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Big Lots to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

