705 Shares in iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPU. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Peru ETF by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 57,950 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Peru ETF by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 28,163 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Peru ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Peru ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EPU opened at $25.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19. iShares MSCI Peru ETF has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $38.13.

