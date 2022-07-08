8,454 Shares in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPX. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 9,786 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 308,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,300,000 after buying an additional 19,353 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.78%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

