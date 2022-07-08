8,855 Shares in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,751,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,018,000 after buying an additional 397,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,063,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,319,000 after buying an additional 139,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,676,000 after buying an additional 113,197 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,810,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,385,000 after buying an additional 292,582 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 233.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,681,000 after buying an additional 1,286,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU opened at $26.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average is $27.46. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.