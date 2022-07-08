998 Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 448.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

NYSEARCA:URA opened at $19.12 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79.

