Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of ABEO stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.26. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $38.50.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
