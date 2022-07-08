Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.26. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $38.50.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 876.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,127,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,578 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 1,166,274.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,854,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,377 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 2,254.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 788,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 754,619 shares in the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

