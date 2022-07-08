Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $267.32 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $379.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 90.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.58.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABMD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.00.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

