Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Trading Down 2.5%

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 82,092 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 28,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 14.51, a quick ratio of 14.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $111.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13.

Achilles Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACHL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics plc will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syncona Portfolio Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $55,545,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Achilles Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Achilles Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 54,225 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

