Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.49. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $6.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,335 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.18% of Acorda Therapeutics worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

