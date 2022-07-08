Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Trading Up 3.6%

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 127,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 148,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adagene stock. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) by 397.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 779,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622,633 shares during the period. Adagene accounts for 5.9% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd owned 1.78% of Adagene worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

